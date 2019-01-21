4 armed robbers shot dead by police in PE

Jewish museum attack victims shot with 'surgical' precision
World
A 31-year-old constable was also wounded in the shootout earlier on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Four armed robbers have been shot dead by police at a bakery in Port Elizabeth.
A 31-year-old constable was also wounded in the shootout earlier on Monday.
A fifth robber managed to escape.
The police's Thembinkosi Kinana said: “Three firearms were recovered on the scene and will be sent in for testing to establish if they had not been used in other similar crimes in the province or elsewhere. The injured member was taken to hospital in a critical condition.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.