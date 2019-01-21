4 armed robbers shot dead by police in PE

A 31-year-old constable was also wounded in the shootout earlier on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Four armed robbers have been shot dead by police at a bakery in Port Elizabeth.

A fifth robber managed to escape.

The police's Thembinkosi Kinana said: “Three firearms were recovered on the scene and will be sent in for testing to establish if they had not been used in other similar crimes in the province or elsewhere. The injured member was taken to hospital in a critical condition.”

