2018 language, maths systemic tests show steady improvement, says WCED
The systemic tests in language and mathematics are conducted each year in grades 3, 6 and 9.
CAPE TOWN- The Western Cape Education Department says the 2018 systemic test results show steady improvement since 2011.
The systemic tests in language and mathematics are conducted each year in grades 3, 6 and 9.
The department says the pass rate for grade 3 mathematics has improved from 47.2% in 2011 to 56.6% in 2018.
For grade 6, an increase from 23.4% in 2011 to 42.4% in 2018, while grade 9 had increased from 10.4% in 2011 to 23% in 2018.
The department's spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “We test to identify the weaknesses in certain areas and then design interventions to assist learners in these specific areas. Without the systemic test, we would not be able to identify these weaknesses which shows us why they are so important.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Agrizzi: 'Bosasa paid for many ANC rallies, Zuma birthday cake'
-
Bosasa’s gifts to Mokonyane included alcohol, meat & cash
-
Mokonyane: 'Agrizzi claims are preposterous and lack factual accuracy'
-
[WATCH LIVE] Agrizzi continues with testimony at Zondo inquiry
-
Former Springbok Earl Rose appears in court over alleged theft
-
[LISTEN] 'Agrizzi is no hero for blowing the whistle'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.