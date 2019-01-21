2018 language, maths systemic tests show steady improvement, says WCED

The systemic tests in language and mathematics are conducted each year in grades 3, 6 and 9.

CAPE TOWN- The Western Cape Education Department says the 2018 systemic test results show steady improvement since 2011.

The department says the pass rate for grade 3 mathematics has improved from 47.2% in 2011 to 56.6% in 2018.

For grade 6, an increase from 23.4% in 2011 to 42.4% in 2018, while grade 9 had increased from 10.4% in 2011 to 23% in 2018.

The department's spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “We test to identify the weaknesses in certain areas and then design interventions to assist learners in these specific areas. Without the systemic test, we would not be able to identify these weaknesses which shows us why they are so important.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)