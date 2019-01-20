Zim officials claim 'military impersonation' after deadly protests
The claims of 'military impersonation' are contained in a joint statement released by the army and police.
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s army and police claim that rogue elements stole army uniforms to carry out crimes during this week’s anti-government protests.
The claim is being seen as an attempt by the authorities to dodge responsibility for the deaths of at least 12 people during this week’s security crackdown against protests sparked by the whopping 150% hike in fuel prices.
Journalists invited to the briefing weren't given the chance to ask questions.
Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said police arrested five armed robbers dressed in police and army uniforms in Harare's Epworth suburb on the first day of the protests.
She's now called on people who had retired, deserted or gone AWOL from the army to hand in their uniforms.
Many will find the claim that the police and army are being impersonated hard to swallow, given the security forces involvement in previous clampdowns in Zimbabwe.
Rights groups say at least 12 people have died, mostly from gunshot wounds, and many others have been assaulted and harassed.
Army spokesman Overson Mugwisi said the army and police are concerned by threats of more strikes this coming week.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
