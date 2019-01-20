Woman drowns at Mnandi Beach in CT

Rescue officials found the woman's body on Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says a woman has drowned at Mnandi Beach in Mitchells Plain.

It's understood she was part of a group from Samora Machel visiting the beach.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon explains: “The body of a female has been recovered by NSRI rescue swimmers at Mnandi Beach. Upon arrival at the scene, NSRI rescue swimmers recovered the body of a female from the surf. She was sadly declared deceased on the scene.”

