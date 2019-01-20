Uneasy calm returns in some parts of Harare after protests
On Saturday, a popular farmers' market was bustling in Harare's upmarket Alexandra Park suburb and supermarkets were busy.
HARARE – An uneasy calm has returned to parts of Harare after a week of deadly protests and a security clampdown.
But some activists are in hiding, the army is still out of the barracks and WhatsApp and Twitter remains blocked for many users.
Today's Triathlon is going ahead in Harare's Mount Pleasant suburb.
On Saturday, a popular farmers' market was bustling in Harare's upmarket Alexandra Park suburb and supermarkets were busy.
Despite this semblance of normality, tension and uncertainty are high.
Reports say soldiers and police set up road blocks on a road between Harare and the nearby town of Chitungwiza, and that some commuters were assaulted.
Many activists remain in hiding, including Peter Mutasa, the head of the ZCTU that organised this week's strike.
Popular in Africa
-
[OPINION] Zimbabwe’s just about reached the point of no return
-
Zim Human Rights Commission weighs in on social unrest
-
DR Congo court declares Tshisekedi winner of disputed elections
-
[VIDEO] Bomb and bullets: Kenya terror attack as it happened
-
Kenya police arrest wife, father of hotel suicide bomber
-
'Concerned' Museveni tells Miss Uganda to ditch 'Indian hair'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.