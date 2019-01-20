Popular Topics
Uneasy calm returns in some parts of Harare after protests

On Saturday, a popular farmers' market was bustling in Harare's upmarket Alexandra Park suburb and supermarkets were busy.

Angry protesters block the main route to Zimbabwe's capital Harare from Epworth township on 14 January 2019. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

HARARE – An uneasy calm has returned to parts of Harare after a week of deadly protests and a security clampdown.

But some activists are in hiding, the army is still out of the barracks and WhatsApp and Twitter remains blocked for many users.

Today's Triathlon is going ahead in Harare's Mount Pleasant suburb.

On Saturday, a popular farmers' market was bustling in Harare's upmarket Alexandra Park suburb and supermarkets were busy.

Despite this semblance of normality, tension and uncertainty are high.

Reports say soldiers and police set up road blocks on a road between Harare and the nearby town of Chitungwiza, and that some commuters were assaulted.

Many activists remain in hiding, including Peter Mutasa, the head of the ZCTU that organised this week's strike.

