UN condemns 'vile' killing of eight UN peacekeepers in Mali
Eight peacekeepers have so far been confirmed dead and several others were wounded, he added in a statement.
BAMAKO - The UN's spokesman in Mali condemned the killing of at least eight UN peacekeepers in a "vile and criminal attack" on their base in the northeast early Sunday.
"Peacekeepers of the MINUSMA force at Aguelhok fought off a sophisticated attack by assailants who arrived on several armed vehicles," said Mahamat Saleh Annadif, the UN's special representative for Mali.
Eight peacekeepers have so far been confirmed dead and several others were wounded, he added in a statement.
The "cowardly" attack, he added, "illustrates the determination of the terrorists to sow chaos.
"It demands a robust, immediate and concerted response from all forces to destroy the peril of terrorism in the Sahel."
Popular in Africa
-
[OPINION] Zimbabwe’s just about reached the point of no return
-
Zim officials claim 'military impersonation' after deadly protests
-
Zim Human Rights Commission weighs in on social unrest
-
Sudan police tear gas protesters ahead of parliament march - witnesses
-
DR Congo court declares Tshisekedi winner of disputed elections
-
Fayulu rejects court ruling declaring Tshisekedi as DRC president
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.