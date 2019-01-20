State capture commission of inquiry is brainchild of ANC’
Spokesperson Dakota Legoete says the commission was set up after the party diagnosed problems within state governance.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says the inception of the commission of inquiry into state capture was its brainchild and was set up by the party.
Party leaders were addressing the media ahead of the ANC’s national executive committee's lekgotla at the Saint George’s Hotel in Irene, Pretoria.
This is the party's first lekgotla since last year's elective conference.
“All structures of the ANC took a resolution to mandate the leadership of the ANC in government to establish a commission of inquiry which was signed off by the former president (Jacob Zuma) and is being implemented by President Cyril Ramaphosa.”
