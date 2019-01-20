SABC needs a full and permanent board, says DA

It was reported last week that the SABC has halted payments on music royalties for songs used on its television and radio stations last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it is firmly against the appointment of an interim board at the SABC and has called for the appointment of a full member board to tackle the public broadcaster's financial woes.

Its alleged that Southern African Music Rights Organisation, which is the country's copyright asset management society, has a report that revealed that the public broadcaster owed the organisation over R55 million in royalties at the end of June last year.

The portfolio committee of communications has since announced that the process of filling the eight vacancies would commence at the beginning of this month, but this remains to be done.

The DA’s Phumzile van Damme says: “I’ve written twice to the chairperson of the communications committee, Dr Hlengiwe Mkhize, and she or the other ANC members on the portfolio committee have not responded. The SABC needs a full and permanent board to ensure that it tackles it financial flow and deals with the prospects of retrenchment staff.”

