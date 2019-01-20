Reports: Zuma pocketed R300k from Bosasa to protect top management
The reports indicate that Bosasa paid Zuma R300,000 every month, while Jiba and Mrwebi pocketed R100,000 and R10,000 respectively for their silence.
JOHANNESBURG – The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture looks set for another explosive week, with a former Bosasa boss expected to implicate former president Jacob Zuma, former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) bosses and other officials in a wide-ranging bribery scandal.
According to reports, Zuma allegedly pocketed R300,000 every month for a lengthy period of time to protect Bosasa's top management from prosecution for paying millions of rands in bribes to secure government tenders.
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi made startling revelations at the commission this week detailing how every contract government entered into with Bosasa was tainted by corruption.
Agrizzi painted a shocking picture at the commission this week on the extent of corruption at Bosasa and its dodgy deals with the government and the African National Congress (ANC).
He's been put under witness protection after proceedings were halted on Thursday due to a security threat.
Now, it’s being reported that Agrizzi will implicate Zuma, Lawrence Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba, disgraced former South African Airways board chair Dudu Myeni and Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.
Agrizzi is also expected to give details of how Bosasa boss Gavin Watson allegedly showered Myeni and Mokonyane with gifts such as designer hand bags stuffed with cash and expensive alcohol.
