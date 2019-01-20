Ramaphosa, SADC congratulate Congo president-elect Felix Tshisekedi
The statements from President Cyril Ramaphosa and SADC come after the Constitutional Court in the DRC threw out an appeal against the provisional election result by Martin Fayulu.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa and the regional group SADC appear to have jumped the gun congratulating Felix Tshisekedi as president-elect of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Their statements come ahead of the arrival of a delegation from the African Union in Kinshasa on Monday, which says there are serious doubts about the result of the presidential poll in Congo.
The statements from president Cyril Ramaphosa and SADC come after the Constitutional Court in the DRC threw out an appeal against the provisional election result by Martin Fayulu, who claims to have won more than twice the 34,8% of votes allocated to him by the electoral commission.
The African Union joins France, Belgium and the Catholic bishops in expressing serious doubts about the commission’s figures.
It remains to be seen if the continental body will recognise Tshisekedi.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
