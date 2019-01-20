Pardon my French, says Henry after he is caught swearing

Television cameras caught Monaco coach shouting abuse at defender Kenny Lala during a 5-1 defeat on Saturday.

MONACO - Thierry Henry said on Sunday that he regretted insulting an opposing player as Monaco were thrashed at home by Strasbourg, adding that he should have stuck to swearing in English.

"Yes, I regret these words," Henry said.



"It's not the first time," he said, adding: "Sometimes I do it in English."

"I just reacted, I'm sorry, yes, but I'm only human."

"Maybe in English it wouldn't have been as noticable," Henry said. "No, I'm joking. I should not do it."

Just before half-time, with Strasbourg winning, 2-1, Lala was delaying a throw when Henry was caught by French TV complaining and shouting "la putain de ta grand-mere", or "your grandmother is a whore" in English.

On Sunday Henry said "it a street expression, unfortunately."