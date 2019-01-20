Pardon my French, says Henry after he is caught swearing

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Pardon my French, says Henry after he is caught swearing

Television cameras caught Monaco coach shouting abuse at defender Kenny Lala during a 5-1 defeat on Saturday.

Thierry Henry. Picture: @AS_Monaco_EN/Twitter
Thierry Henry. Picture: @AS_Monaco_EN/Twitter
one hour ago

MONACO - Thierry Henry said on Sunday that he regretted insulting an opposing player as Monaco were thrashed at home by Strasbourg, adding that he should have stuck to swearing in English.

Television cameras caught Monaco coach shouting abuse at defender Kenny Lala during a 5-1 defeat on Saturday.

"Yes, I regret these words," Henry said.

"It's not the first time," he said, adding: "Sometimes I do it in English."

"I just reacted, I'm sorry, yes, but I'm only human."

"Maybe in English it wouldn't have been as noticable," Henry said. "No, I'm joking. I should not do it."

Just before half-time, with Strasbourg winning, 2-1, Lala was delaying a throw when Henry was caught by French TV complaining and shouting "la putain de ta grand-mere", or "your grandmother is a whore" in English.

On Sunday Henry said "it a street expression, unfortunately."

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA