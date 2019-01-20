Pardon my French, says Henry after he is caught swearing
Television cameras caught Monaco coach shouting abuse at defender Kenny Lala during a 5-1 defeat on Saturday.
MONACO - Thierry Henry said on Sunday that he regretted insulting an opposing player as Monaco were thrashed at home by Strasbourg, adding that he should have stuck to swearing in English.
Television cameras caught Monaco coach shouting abuse at defender Kenny Lala during a 5-1 defeat on Saturday.
"Yes, I regret these words," Henry said.
"It's not the first time," he said, adding: "Sometimes I do it in English."
"I just reacted, I'm sorry, yes, but I'm only human."
"Maybe in English it wouldn't have been as noticable," Henry said. "No, I'm joking. I should not do it."
Just before half-time, with Strasbourg winning, 2-1, Lala was delaying a throw when Henry was caught by French TV complaining and shouting "la putain de ta grand-mere", or "your grandmother is a whore" in English.
On Sunday Henry said "it a street expression, unfortunately."
Popular in Sport
-
'I select on penis length,' says female coach of German men's team
-
Basket case!: Mourinho admits he hid in laundry to skirt ban
-
Schumacher 'in the very best of hands', says family
-
Sundowns slam Wydad 'bullies' as Zwane brace wins clash of giants
-
Pogba rejoices as Man Utd extend Solskjaer's winning start
-
Mick Schumacher follows his father to Ferrari
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.