Pakistan beat South Africa by five wickets in first ODI
Opener Imam hit 86 while Hafeez finished on an unbeaten 71 as Pakistan chased down their 267-run target with five balls to spare.
PORT EZALIBETH – Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez hit half-centuries as Pakistan cruised to a five-wicket win over South Africa in the opening one-day international on Saturday.
Scores in brief:
South Africa 266-2 in 50 overs (H. Amla 108 not out, H. van der Dussen 93) v Pakistan 267-5 in 49.1 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 86, Mohammad Hafeez 71 not out)
Result: Pakistan won by five wickets
Series: Pakistan lead the five-match series 1-0.
