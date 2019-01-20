NSRI warns beachgoers of full moon spring tide

The tide is expected to last until the end of the next week.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged beachgoers around the coastline to be extra cautious during the current peak of the full moon spring tide.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon says: “It peaks on the early hours of tomorrow morning, Monday morning, this will bring the normal stronger currents. Public caution is advised.”

On Sunday, a woman drowned at Mnandi Beach in Mitchells Plain.

It’s understood she was part of a group of nine who were visiting the beach for the day.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)