Mokonyane reacts to reports on ‘links’ to Bosasa

JOHANNESBURG - Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has called into question the credibility of reports that she will be implicated in testimony by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi in the state capture inquiry on Monday.

Its alleged that former president Jacob Zuma pocketed R300 thousand every month for a lengthy period of time to protect Bosasa's top management from prosecution for paying millions of rand in bribes to secure government tenders.

Mokonyane was allegedly bribed with lavish Christmas parties sponsored by the company.

Agrizzi made startling revelations at the commission this week, detailing how every contract between government and the company, now called African Global Group, was tainted by corruption.

Mokonyane says she knows Bosasa outside of her public office and through its work in the communities of the West Rand.

Her spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says: “Minister Mokonyane believes it would be impolitic to pay the slightest attention to the allegations that have been published by the Sunday Times. These allegations have not been presented to the commission under testimony or oath, and neither has the minister been made aware that there’s an affidavit that implicates her in any wrongdoing.”

