Mnangagwa cuts short Europe trip over social unrest in Zim
In a tweet on Sunday afternoon, Mnangagwa announced that while he had a productive week of trade and investment meetings, he will be heading back to the cash-strapped country in light of the economic situation there.
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has cut short his trip in Europe amid concern over the social unrest in his country.
In a tweet on Sunday afternoon, Mnangagwa announced that while he had a productive week of trade and investment meetings, he will be heading back to the cash-strapped country in light of the economic situation there.
In light of the economic situation, I will be returning home after a highly productive week of bilateral trade and investment meetings. We will be ably represented in Davos by Minister of Finance, Mthuli Ncube. The first priority is to get Zimbabwe calm, stable and working again.— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) January 20, 2019
After being drawing widespread criticism for leaving the country amid social and political upheaval, the president now says his immediate priority is “to get Zimbabwe calm, stable and working again.”
With international concern rising over the violence in the country, the former EU ambassador has now weighed in, saying his heart is bleeding over the crisis gripping Zimbabwe.
Philippe van damme left the country late last year, but like other former envoys, says he's worried about its current state of affairs.
In his tweet Van Damme acknowledges that he's doing something unusual.
He says that as a former ambassador to a country there's a rule that says you shouldn't comment on events there.
But, the former EU envoy says what's happening in Zimbabwe is too sad and his heart is bleeding.
Former US ambassadors have also voiced their concerns on Facebook or Twitter, including Charles Ray and Bruce Wharton.
Western embassies in Zimbabwe, including the US, the UK, the EU and Sweden have tweeted out statements of concern and called for restraint.
WATCH: ‘Our families are being held hostage,' say Zimbabweans in SA
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Africa
-
[OPINION] Zimbabwe’s just about reached the point of no return
-
Former EU ambassador to Zim speaks out on violence
-
Ramaphosa, SADC congratulate Congo president-elect Felix Tshisekedi
-
Zim officials claim 'military impersonation' after deadly protests
-
Zim Human Rights Commission weighs in on social unrest
-
'Concerned' Museveni tells Miss Uganda to ditch 'Indian hair'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.