Man City boss Guardiola 'demands more' after Huddersfield stroll
Pep Guardiola was far from satisfied despite seeing his side cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League to four points with a 3-0 win away to basement club Huddersfield on Sunday.
HUDDERSFIELD - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was far from satisfied despite seeing his side cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League to four points with a 3-0 win away to basement club Huddersfield on Sunday.
City were rarely in trouble after Danilo's deflected shot gave them an 18th-minute lead but they appeared to switch off for the remainder of the first half at the John Smith's Stadium against a Huddersfield team who parted company with manager David Wagner on Monday.
But whatever Guardiola said to his players at the break appeared to have the desired effect, with two goals in a matter of minutes early in the second half from Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane putting the result beyond doubt.
"The way we played we didn't deserve more than three goals," Guardiola told the BBC. "We will improve in the future.
"We have to demand more from ourselves in every game and do our best, but sometimes it's difficult. They defended deep and man to man."
Reigning champions City have now scored 62 goals in 23 league games so far this season, eight more even than Liverpool.
"What we have done so far has been incredible, in the league and the Carabao (League) Cup," said Guardiola.
"We have an incredible number of points (56). But this game can teach us and show what we have to do to improve.
"We've scored a lot of goals. So far, so good. One team has been better but we're in January and there's many more games to play. You don't win or lose the Premier League in January.
"We have to focus on what we have to do. If Liverpool win, we have to win. And if Liverpool lose then we also have to win."
