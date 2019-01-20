Maimane promises more jobs to Oudthoorn residents

Maimane headed to the Klein Karoo town on Saturday where he addressed crowds at a voter registration rally.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has promised Oudtshoorn residents the party has a plan to ensure that there is an employed person in every household in South Africa.

The opposition party leader says by registering to vote for the DA, South Africans will be registering to put a job in every home.

The DA has placed job creation at the top of its priority list ahead of this year's general elections.

Maimane says 95,000 employment opportunities were created in the Western Cape in the past year, despite a crippling drought and a hostile national regulatory environment.

He says these jobs were created by entrepreneurs, investors and traders because the DA-run government created conditions making it attractive for people to invest with confidence.

The DA took over the reigns from the ANC at the troubled Oudtshoorn Municipality in 2016.

The municipality was placed under administration in July 2015 following several investigations into alleged financial mismanagement, corruption and fraud.

The 26th and 27th of January mark the final registration weekend for South African citizens.