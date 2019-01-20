Lotto Results: Saturday 19 January 2019

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday 19 January are as follows:

Lotto results: 2, 7, 17, 24, 39, 46 Bonus: 27

LottoPlus results: 14, 19, 31, 33, 35, 38 Bonus: 1

LottoPlus2 results: 6, 7, 11, 45, 48, 49 Bonus: 12

For more details visit the National Lottery website.