[LISTEN] Penalties and amendments: What you need to know about the minimum wage

CapeTalk | The Department of Labour addresses concerns around the Minimum Wage Act and says employers that fail to comply will face penalties.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament is to amend the national minimum wage law.

The current minimum wage rate of R20 per hour came into effect on 1 January.

Parliament’s labour portfolio committee has agreed to fix a technical glitch affecting the new National Minimum Wage Act by way of an amendment bill.

CapeTalk host Africa Melane spoke to Fikiswa Mcanca, chief director at Department of Labour, who said they've addressed the issue.

"The May 2017 retrospective issue has been clarified. The president made it clear that the act will be implemented on the 1st of January 2019."

