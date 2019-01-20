Limpopo police offer R50k reward for Rambau’s killers arrest

Marks Rambau's body was allegedly set alight and dumped by what appears to be a couple driving a blue VW Polo last week.

JOHANNESBURG – Police are offering a R50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects responsible for the murder of a man whose body was found dumped next to the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Marks Rambau's body was allegedly set alight and dumped by what appears to be a couple driving a blue VW Polo last week.

The body was found after a security official at the stadium informed police about the gruesome discovery.

Rambau was a Deputy Director in the Transport Department in Limpopo.

The polices Motjalfela Mojapelo says the motive for the killing is unknown.

“Anybody with information is requested our captain who’s handling the case or the toll-free number; 08600 10111.”