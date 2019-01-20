Limpopo police offer R50k reward for Rambau’s killers arrest
Marks Rambau's body was allegedly set alight and dumped by what appears to be a couple driving a blue VW Polo last week.
JOHANNESBURG – Police are offering a R50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects responsible for the murder of a man whose body was found dumped next to the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
Marks Rambau's body was allegedly set alight and dumped by what appears to be a couple driving a blue VW Polo last week.
The body was found after a security official at the stadium informed police about the gruesome discovery.
Rambau was a Deputy Director in the Transport Department in Limpopo.
The polices Motjalfela Mojapelo says the motive for the killing is unknown.
“Anybody with information is requested our captain who’s handling the case or the toll-free number; 08600 10111.”
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.