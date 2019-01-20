Popular Topics
Labour says Britain's only options are second Brexit referendum or close EU ties

Labour’s Brexit spokesman, Keir Starmer, told the BBC he was open to extending Article 50 if that meant Britain avoided leaving the EU without a deal.

A protester with an anti-Theresa May placard is seen amid other protesters with EU flags outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on 15 January 2019.
A protester with an anti-Theresa May placard is seen amid other protesters with EU flags outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on 15 January 2019.
3 hours ago

LONDON - Britain’s only options are a second Brexit referendum or forging a close economic relationship with the European Union, the main opposition Labour Party said on Sunday.

Labour’s Brexit spokesman, Keir Starmer, told the BBC he was open to extending Article 50 if that meant Britain avoided leaving the EU without a deal.

Prime Minister Theresa May returns to parliament on Monday to make a statement on how she will proceed with Britain’s departure from the European Union after her deal was defeated by lawmakers last week.

