Increase in pupils at WC schools not unusual, says dept
The department says the high growth in the number of pupils at schools is not unusual for the start of the school year.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it has experienced an increased volume of pupils in search for a spot in the province's school this year and this has hampered placement procedures.
The department says the high growth in the number of pupils at schools is not unusual for the start of the school year.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says placement task teams have been set up and plans to address the challenges are in place.
“The WCED keeps an allocation of educator posts separately to those that were distributed previously in order to accommodate the unexpected growth. Schools which have large class sizes and substantial increases in learner enrolment can then apply for these posts. The department then reviews the applications.”
Meanwhile, Matroosbergweg Primary School in Belhar is battling amid extreme overcrowding. As a result, three classes being taught in a tent.
The provincial Education Department has heeded the school's governing body's calls for assistance and says it's in the process of determining the exact needs of the institution.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
De Lille unveils party’s interim national leadership committee
-
ANC senior members bagged millions from botched broadband project, reports
-
'State capture commission of inquiry is brainchild of ANC’
-
Reports: Zuma pocketed R300k from Bosasa to protect top management
-
IFP’s Buthelezi announces won’t seek re-election
-
‘Bonteheuwel is a complete red zone at the moment’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.