Increase in pupils at WC schools not unusual, says dept

The department says the high growth in the number of pupils at schools is not unusual for the start of the school year.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it has experienced an increased volume of pupils in search for a spot in the province's school this year and this has hampered placement procedures.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says placement task teams have been set up and plans to address the challenges are in place.

“The WCED keeps an allocation of educator posts separately to those that were distributed previously in order to accommodate the unexpected growth. Schools which have large class sizes and substantial increases in learner enrolment can then apply for these posts. The department then reviews the applications.”

Meanwhile, Matroosbergweg Primary School in Belhar is battling amid extreme overcrowding. As a result, three classes being taught in a tent.

The provincial Education Department has heeded the school's governing body's calls for assistance and says it's in the process of determining the exact needs of the institution.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)