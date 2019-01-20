Germany's Maas - Can't see UK-Ireland talks solving Brexit deadlock
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Sunday it was unclear how any talks between Britain and Ireland on resolving the question of the Irish backstop could help the European Union’s deal with London on Brexit.
BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Sunday it was unclear how any talks between Britain and Ireland on resolving the question of the Irish backstop could help the European Union’s deal with London on Brexit.
“It seems to be creative but it is not so clear to me how it would work,” Maas told ZDF television when asked about media reports on British Prime Minister’s possible talks with Ireland.
“We have to negotiate and also agree a withdrawal agreement with Britain. It is a bit of a mystery to me what the British government wants to negotiate with Dublin or what sort of an additional agreement it should be. It won’t have any effect on what was agreed with the Commission,” he added.
Popular in World
-
Total lunar eclipse set to woo skywatchers Sunday night to Monday
-
British soldier who rescued dozens in Kenya hotel siege removed from country
-
Trump says no amnesty for 'Dreamers,' signals support in broader deal
-
Phoenix police investigate after woman in coma for decade gives birth
-
Why we need to save our wild places
-
China reports African swine fever outbreak in Ningxia region
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.