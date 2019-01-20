Germany's Maas - Can't see UK-Ireland talks solving Brexit deadlock

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Sunday it was unclear how any talks between Britain and Ireland on resolving the question of the Irish backstop could help the European Union’s deal with London on Brexit.

“It seems to be creative but it is not so clear to me how it would work,” Maas told ZDF television when asked about media reports on British Prime Minister’s possible talks with Ireland.

“We have to negotiate and also agree a withdrawal agreement with Britain. It is a bit of a mystery to me what the British government wants to negotiate with Dublin or what sort of an additional agreement it should be. It won’t have any effect on what was agreed with the Commission,” he added.