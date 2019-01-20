Former EU ambassador to Zim speaks out on violence

Philippe van Damme left Zimbabwe late last year but like other former envoys, he's worried and he's speaking out on Twitter.

HARARE - With international concern rising over the violence in Zimbabwe, the former EU ambassador has now weighed in, saying his heart is bleeding over the crisis gripping the country.

In his tweet Van Damme acknowledges that he's doing something unusual.

He says that as a former ambassador to a country there's a rule that says you shouldn't comment on events there.

But, the former EU envoy says what's happening in Zimbabwe is too sad and his heart is bleeding.

Former US ambassadors have also voiced their concerns on FB or Twitter, including Charles Ray and Bruce Wharton.

Western embassies in Zimbabwe, including the US, the UK, the EU and Sweden have tweeted out statements of concern and called for restraint.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)