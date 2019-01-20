Former EU ambassador to Zim speaks out on violence
Philippe van Damme left Zimbabwe late last year but like other former envoys, he's worried and he's speaking out on Twitter.
HARARE - With international concern rising over the violence in Zimbabwe, the former EU ambassador has now weighed in, saying his heart is bleeding over the crisis gripping the country.
Philippe van Damme left Zimbabwe late last year but like other former envoys, he's worried and he's speaking out on Twitter.
In his tweet Van Damme acknowledges that he's doing something unusual.
He says that as a former ambassador to a country there's a rule that says you shouldn't comment on events there.
But, the former EU envoy says what's happening in Zimbabwe is too sad and his heart is bleeding.
Former US ambassadors have also voiced their concerns on FB or Twitter, including Charles Ray and Bruce Wharton.
Western embassies in Zimbabwe, including the US, the UK, the EU and Sweden have tweeted out statements of concern and called for restraint.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Africa
-
[OPINION] Zimbabwe’s just about reached the point of no return
-
Mnangagwa cuts short Europe trip over social unrest in Zim
-
Ramaphosa, SADC congratulate Congo president-elect Felix Tshisekedi
-
Zim officials claim 'military impersonation' after deadly protests
-
Zim Human Rights Commission weighs in on social unrest
-
'Concerned' Museveni tells Miss Uganda to ditch 'Indian hair'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.