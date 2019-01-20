Dept extends condolences to families of Mozambique drowning victims

The body of the fourth South African was found on Saturday after the three other victims were found earlier in the week.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of International Relations has extended its condolences to the families of four South African tourists who drowned in Mozambique last week after assisting in extensive search and rescue missions.

The body of the fourth South African was found on Saturday after the three other victims were found earlier in the week.

It’s understood the four were part of a group of eight people who went to the country to celebrate a birthday. The drowning incident occurred while they were swimming near Maputo.

Department spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya says: “The minister has directed the high commissioner to work with the families and provincial government, as well as Mozambique authorities, to finalise all the necessary paperwork so that the bodies can be repatriated.”

