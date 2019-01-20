De Lille unveils party’s interim national leadership committee
Over the weekend, the party has been debating its policy positions, in preparation for a manifesto launch in a few weeks.
CAPE TOWN - An interim national leadership committee of 36 has been unveiled in Cape Town to lead Patricia de Lille’s new party, Good.
De Lille says the party is growing at an incredible pace across the country with membership numbers around 70,000.
She says South Africans are fatigued by current political parties and politicians, and she's promising to put forward new solutions to the country's problems, with a strong focus on social justice.
“We’ve seen many commissions of inquiries, but we need to see more actions. When it comes to corruption, all criminals should be put in jail and not in Parliament. If we do that now, half of Parliament will be gone.”
Former mayoral committee member Brett Herron will serve as secretary general, while the council’s former whip Shaun August has been chosen as national organiser.
Both resigned from the DA in support of De Lille when she resigned as Cape Town mayor last October.
The interim leadership of Good has their work cut out for them, with elections only a few months away.
But De Lille believes it’s not impossible to make inroads in provinces across the country in the time left and that the national leadership committee are up to the task.
"They have the right skills, they have some experience to ensure Good becomes a dominant force in the 2019 elections."
She says Good’s main focus will be on social justice issues, especially in the cities.
"At the heart of the future of our country is a South Africa that is spatially, socially, economically and environmentally just."
#GOOD movement to announce their interim leadership and policy positions. LD pic.twitter.com/bB9orGkul7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 20, 2019
#GOOD De Lille: "No political party is taking on racism head on. We at GOOD are going to talk about racism every day." LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 20, 2019
#GOOD De Lille on corruption: "All criminals should be put in jail not in Parliament. If you put them in jail, half of Parliament will be gone." LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 20, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
