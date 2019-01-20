Popular Topics
Cape’s rail enforcement unit makes 7 arrests for various crimes

Seven suspects were nabbed in Woodstock, as well in the Claremont and Rondebosch areas, for crimes like theft, attempted robbery, malicious damage to property and the possession of stolen property.

The city's new rail enforcement unit at Cape Town Station on 29 October 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
The city’s new rail enforcement unit at Cape Town Station on 29 October 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s rail enforcement unit has made several arrests while conducting a series of inspections at scrap yards, bucket shops and other hotspots over the past week.

Seven suspects were nabbed in Woodstock, as well in the Claremont and Rondebosch areas, for crimes like theft, attempted robbery, malicious damage to property and the possession of stolen property.

Thirteen metres of copper cable and a saw were among the items that were confiscated.

Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker believes the unit's efforts to curtail metal theft will over time resonate in a more stable and reliable rail service.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott says: “We bare very encouraged by the seven arrests this past week by the rail enforcement unit.”

Since the deployment of the rail enforcement unit in Cape Town, there have been no arson attacks on trains.
In October, 100 officers were deployed to the Cape's rail network.

Before the establishment of the dedicated unit, a spate of train fires caused mayhem on the network.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

