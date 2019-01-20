Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie has renewed calls for the South African Police Service and metro police officials to be deployed in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Three alleged gangsters have been shot and killed and a fourth victim wounded, as gang violence continues unabated in the Bonteheuwel community.

It’s understood the shootings occurred on Sunday.

“Bonteheuwel is a complete red zone at the moment. Three alleged gangsters have been shot and killed this morning. One person, also an alleged gangster, was shot and injured. It’s a complete failure of SAPS in the area.”

The neighbouring communities of Valhalla Park and Bishop Lavis have seen a spike in several gang related shootings since the beginning of last month.

In Bonteheuwel last week, scores of children witnessed a drive-by shooting while making their way to Boundary Primary School, where a suspected gangster was shot.

At the same time in Valhalla Park, a woman was struck in the head by a stray bullet while travelling on a bus.

