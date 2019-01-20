Popular Topics
‘Bonteheuwel is a complete red zone at the moment’

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie has renewed calls for the South African Police Service and metro police officials to be deployed in the area.

FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Three alleged gangsters have been shot and killed and a fourth victim wounded, as gang violence continues unabated in the Bonteheuwel community.

It’s understood the shootings occurred on Sunday.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie has renewed calls for the South African Police Service and metro police officials to be deployed in the area.

“Bonteheuwel is a complete red zone at the moment. Three alleged gangsters have been shot and killed this morning. One person, also an alleged gangster, was shot and injured. It’s a complete failure of SAPS in the area.”

The neighbouring communities of Valhalla Park and Bishop Lavis have seen a spike in several gang related shootings since the beginning of last month.

In Bonteheuwel last week, scores of children witnessed a drive-by shooting while making their way to Boundary Primary School, where a suspected gangster was shot.

At the same time in Valhalla Park, a woman was struck in the head by a stray bullet while travelling on a bus.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

