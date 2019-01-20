African Union cancels delegation to Kinshasa over vote result
At a summit on Thursday, AU leaders had cited "serious doubts" about the election figures and called for the final results to be delayed.
ADDIS ABABA - The African Union has cancelled a delegation to the DR Congo over the country's disputed presidential election after the Constitutional Court declared Felix Tshisekedi the victor, an AU source said Sunday.
The European Union concurred with the AU assessment, a spokeswoman had said.
But the 16-nation Southern African Development Community congratulated Tshisekedi, a longtime opposition leader, on Sunday for being declared president-elect and called for a peaceful handover of power.
The AU mission to Kinshasa, to be led by AU chairman Paul Kagame, the Rwandan president, and AU Commission president Moussa Faki of Chad, had been set for Monday.
