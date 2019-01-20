7 killed on WC roads since start of weekend

Traffic chief Kenny Africa says there were several police road blocks throughout the province this weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape traffic department says at least seven people have been killed on the province's roads since the start of the weekend.

There was a major accident that was reported on Friday on the N1 in Worcester.

It's understood a moving truck collided into a stationary truck.

The driver of the moving truck died on the scene.

“At least 1,744 vehicles were stopped and 775 were tested for alcohol. We arrested seven drunken drivers.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)