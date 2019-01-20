3, including child (3), killed in car crash

The Traffic Department says the accident occurred on Helen Suzman Boulevard in sea point this morning.

CAPE TOWN – We start in the Western Cape where three people including a three-year-old child have been killed in an accident

The Traffic Department says the accident occurred on Helen Suzman Boulevard in sea point this morning.

It's understood a motorcycle and a light motor vehicle collided.

Traffic Chief, Kenny Africa says, “The motorcyclist, 33-year-old, died in this crash and then in the light motor vehicle, the three-year-old kid, as well as 17-year-old, also died. The 39-year-old driver was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.”

Helen Suzman Boulevard Direction City is currently closed and traffic is diverted via Bill Peters Drive.