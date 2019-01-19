Zondo in process of appointing acting secretary for state capture
De Wee allegedly received bribes from Bosasa for a 2013 tender-while he was still the chief operating officer at the department of justice and correctional services.
JOHANNESBURG – Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says he is in the process of appointing an acting secretary for the state capture commission after the incumbent took special leave amid corruption allegations against him.
Angelo Agrizzi testified at the commission this week exposing the extent of corruption at the company which is now known as African Global Services.
His evidence at the commission implicated the inquiry’s Secretary Dr Khotso De Wee in corruption seeing him taking special leave while the commission investigates the allegations.
Over the last three days, Agrizzi revealed the extent of corruption at the facilities company claiming that all contracts the company had with the government were tainted by corruption and bribery.
He has also revealed that Former South African Airways board Chair Dudu Myeni once gave the company’s bosses confidential National Prosecution Authority documents.
On Thursday, he showed the commission a video showing Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson counting over R900,000 in cash-money Agrizzi says was intended for bribery.
Bosasa also revealed yesterday that Bosasa paid close to R2 million of laundered money to the African National Congress for electioneering.
