Wupperthal residents still devastated after fire

Officials from the Department of Local Government will transport the residents from Wupperthal to Vredendal.

The church was one of the buildings destroyed when a fire ripped through in Wupperthal, Cederberg. Picture: Supplied
The church was one of the buildings destroyed when a fire ripped through in Wupperthal, Cederberg. Picture: Supplied
40 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Home Affairs Minister Fatima Chohan is set to head to the West Coast town of Vredendal on Monday, where more than 50 Wupperthal residents will be applying for documents destroyed when a fire swept through the community.

Officials from the Department of Local Government will transport the residents from Wupperthal to Vredendal.

The blaze broke out in the Cederberg town last month, destroying 53 houses and five businesses.

Eyewitness News spent several hours in the area this week to find out how residents were coping with rebuilding their lives about two weeks after the tragedy struck.

WATCH: Wupperthal fire: 53 houses destroyed and 200 residents displaced

Barend Salomo, who lost his butchery in the fire, says residents are still devastated after losing their homes along with all their belongings.

“I think we still dream but it’s a reality in Wupperthal. We lost our whole culture and heritage that we built over so many years. We will try to restore that, but we lost a lot.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

