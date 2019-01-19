Wits: Registration process won’t be affected after 2 arrested for corruption
The Hawks apprehended an administration officer and a student on charges of corruption relating to the admission of students.
JOHANNESBURG - Wits University says the registration process for 2019 will not be affected following the arrest of an official at the institution.
The pair has been accused of registering students online who failed to meet the institution’s admission requirements in exchange for cash.
The university released a statement, saying it couldn't comment further on the matter but assured stakeholders that normal operations will continue at the institution.
Students across the country have been met with registration-related problems due to admin issues involving the institution and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.
Wits University has condemned the alleged bogus registrations and says it will act firmly against anyone who breaks the law on campus.
