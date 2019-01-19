We need rain urgently – Grain SA

The price of maize has continued to climb, as concerns mount over the sustained dry conditions.

JOHANNESBURG – Farmers association Grain South Africa says farmland areas are still in desperate need of rain to ensure that enough grain is produced for the country.

The agriculture industry has faced further financial strain as some meat exports from the country were banned due to the highly contagious foot and mouth disease that affected an area in Limpopo.

Chairman of Grain SA’s Jaco Minaar explains: “At this moment it’s still very dry in a large part of the country. We need rain urgently to secure a good crop. We might just be able to have enough grain if we have good rains.”

