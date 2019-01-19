South Africa bat in first one-day international

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
Go

South Africa bat in first one-day international

The pitch at St George's Park looked good for batting, while a strong wind seemed likely to pose a challenge to bowlers and fielders.

The Proteas' Hashim Amla. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter
The Proteas' Hashim Amla. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter
one hour ago

PORT ELIZABETH - South Africa won the toss and decided to bat in the first one-day international against Pakistan on Saturday.

The pitch at St George's Park looked good for batting, while a strong wind seemed likely to pose a challenge to bowlers and fielders.

"It looks a good wicket and there may be a bit more spin in the second innings," said South African captain Faf du Plessis.

South Africa fielded two new caps in batsman Rassie van der Dussen and fast bowler Duanne Olivier, who was man of the series in a recent Test series between the two countries.

"We are used to playing in wind because we have played in Wellington (New Zealand)," said Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

Ahmed said he was determined to make a good start to the series on a ground where Pakistan are unbeaten in three previous matches against South Africa, with two wins and a no-result.

Teams:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Duanne Olivier

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain, wkt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Usman Shinwari

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (WIN), Allahudien Paleker (RSA)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA