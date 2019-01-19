PowerBall Results: Friday 18 January 2019

EWN brings you the winning Powerball results. Check to see if you were a winner.

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 18 January are as follows:

PowerBall: 8, 23, 26, 38, 40 PB: 9

PowerBall Plus: 12, 14, 26, 28, 45 PB: 3

For more details visit the National Lottery website.