Police to engage Safa following news of bogus soccer academy
The suspect charged the boy's parents thousands of rands a month for them to attend the academy with the highest fee being around R15,000.
JOHANNESBURG – The Police Ministry says it intends on meeting with the South African Football Association (Safa) following the arrest of a man who lured over 40 children to a bogus soccer academy under false pretences.
The boys were rescued from a church in the Johannesburg City Centre on Thursday where they were allegedly kept in dire conditions.
The man was arrested on Thursday during a joint raid operation.
The spokesperson for the ministry Renilwe Serero says, “We’re going to be engaging the South African Football Association as they’re the custodians of football.
“They need to assist us in helping us educate the communities in terms of what are the laws and guidelines around their space because this is happening in the name of PSL; this is happening in the name of football.”
