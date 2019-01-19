Pet owners warned about ‘fake vets’ after Grassy Park case
The Animal Welfare Society of South Africa has warned pet owners to watch out for imposters who are posing as vets in city.
CAPE TOWN – A Grassy Park SPCA employee posing as a vet is not an isolated incident of 'fake vets' in Cape Town.
The SPCA's Belinda Abrahams says the organisation has taken necessary action against the employee who posed as a vet.
“This incident happened in late October last year. It was dealt with via an internal disciplinary process. The individual in question has also been reported to the South African Veterinary Council.”
The exact outcomes of the disciplinary hearing are to remain confidential, by law.
The actions taken by this employee resulted in at least two incorrect treatments.
“The animals had been treated by the individual. Unfortunately, the animal had to be put to sleep, but we were able to save the other pair.”
Abrahams urges pet owners to take responsibility by ensuring that a qualified vet is treating their pets.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
