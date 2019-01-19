Oudtshoorn dam levels show improvement

In July 2018, the municipality declared a local state of disaster due to water shortages as the Raubenheimer Dam level was at 30.7%. However, the dam level currently sits at an encouraging 54%.

CAPE TOWN - Oudtshoorn Municipality says dam levels have risen significantly since July 2018.

Mayor Colan Sylvester says despite the increased demand for water over the festive season, the situation is much improved.

“In December we started on 58% and over the December holidays, even with 27,000 people visiting Oudtshoorn, it decreased by 4%. So we’ve seen improvement over the last few months.”

However, Sylvester urges all residents to continue to conserve water. The water restrictions remain at level four.

Meanwhile, nearby towns Beaufort West, Laingsburg and Kannaland remain in a state of crisis and are relying on water donations.

