Go

3 arrested in operation led by Mashaba

The City says it’s managed to recover funds amounting to R1.2 billion since its raid initiative called Operation Buya Mthetho was launched last year.

FILE: Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba laid charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering against former MMC of Finance Geoff Makhubo and former mayor Parks Tau, at Johannesburg Central police station. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba laid charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering against former MMC of Finance Geoff Makhubo and former mayor Parks Tau, at Johannesburg Central police station. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police say they've arrested three male suspects for car theft in Yeoville on Saturday through an operation led by Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

This comes after the City of Johannesburg managed to recover money to the value of R9 million in lost revenue following a raid on properties in Fourways, which were flagged for costing the municipality millions by using services illegally.

The City says it’s managed to recover funds amounting to R1.2 billion since its raid initiative called Operation Buya Mthetho was launched last year.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar explains: “Illegal water and electrical connections were also disconnected at one main property. A filling city was closed for not complying with city by-laws and for operating illegally.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

