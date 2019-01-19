Numsa to meet its members to discuss Comair wage discrepancies

The union has also called for improved wages travel allowances and what it believes are reasonable shift hours.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it will meet with its members at Comair to discuss wage discrepancies and increases at the company.

Comair which is the holding company of British Airways and Kulula airlines is being accused of paying workers in the same grade different wages based on their skin colour an accusation which Comair denies.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says negotiations with Comair have been ongoing

“We had conciliation on this with Comair last week Friday. The agreement has lapsed and we’re currently negotiating new terms. Comair has made a proposal on the wage demands which our members must engage with .”

The union is expected to meet with Comair at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration next week.