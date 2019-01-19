Numsa to meet its members to discuss Comair wage discrepancies
The union has also called for improved wages travel allowances and what it believes are reasonable shift hours.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it will meet with its members at Comair to discuss wage discrepancies and increases at the company.
Comair which is the holding company of British Airways and Kulula airlines is being accused of paying workers in the same grade different wages based on their skin colour an accusation which Comair denies.
The union has also called for improved wages travel allowances and what it believes are reasonable shift hours.
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says negotiations with Comair have been ongoing
“We had conciliation on this with Comair last week Friday. The agreement has lapsed and we’re currently negotiating new terms. Comair has made a proposal on the wage demands which our members must engage with .”
The union is expected to meet with Comair at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration next week.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 18 January 2019
-
#StateCapture secretary, Motsoeneng & ANC implicated in Agrizzi testimony
-
Zondo in process of appointing acting secretary for state capture
-
Bodies of 2 more South Africans found in Mozambique
-
Brian Molefe: 'It's unfortunate that Popo Molefe revealed info about summons'
-
ANC won't be drawn on #StateCapture allegations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.