North West police arrest man for alleged ex-girlfriend's murder

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
Go

North West police arrest man for alleged ex-girlfriend's murder

It's understood the woman's friend reported her missing this week indicating that she was last seen inside her ex-boyfriend's car.

Police tape. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Police tape. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – North West police have arrested a man after he allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer in Orkney.

It's understood the woman's friend reported her missing this week indicating that she was last seen inside her ex-boyfriend's car.

Police say they approached the suspect and he led them to his house where his ex-girlfriend's body was found in a pool of blood with injuries.

Spokesperson Amanda Funani says, “We’re investigating a case of murder after a 54-year-old woman’s body was found at a certain home in Orkney.

“We’re busy with our investigation but a hammer was found near her body. At this stage, we’ve arrested a 55-year-old man, who’s believed to be the ex-partner of this lady.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Orkney Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA