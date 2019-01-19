North West police arrest man for alleged ex-girlfriend's murder
It's understood the woman's friend reported her missing this week indicating that she was last seen inside her ex-boyfriend's car.
JOHANNESBURG – North West police have arrested a man after he allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer in Orkney.
Police say they approached the suspect and he led them to his house where his ex-girlfriend's body was found in a pool of blood with injuries.
Spokesperson Amanda Funani says, “We’re investigating a case of murder after a 54-year-old woman’s body was found at a certain home in Orkney.
“We’re busy with our investigation but a hammer was found near her body. At this stage, we’ve arrested a 55-year-old man, who’s believed to be the ex-partner of this lady.”
The suspect is expected to appear in the Orkney Magistrates' Court on Monday.
