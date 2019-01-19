Manhunt continues for more suspects after robbery at Menzi Primary
Several items were stolen from the million rand facility, including over projectors and three desktop computers.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are still on the lookout for the rest of the stolen electronic equipment from the Menzi Primary School in Tsakane after arresting four suspects in connection with the crime on Friday.
The state-of-the-art-primary school was robbed days after Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi opened the facility in Tsakane.
Several items were stolen from the million rand facility, including over projectors and three desktop computers.
Friday’s arrests led to the recovery of 22 tablets and three laptops.
The robbers were nabbed at a store in the Johannesburg city centre through an intelligence operation led by the Ekurhuleni police service.
The police's Kay Makhubele says the investigation continues.
“This continues as the possibility of more arrests can not be ruled out. Police are searching for the remaining stolen items. We appeal to community members to assist police, so that we can arrest the suspects and recover stolen property.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
#StateCapture secretary, Motsoeneng & ANC implicated in Agrizzi testimony
-
Police to engage Safa following news of bogus soccer academy
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 18 January 2019
-
DA billboard labelled ‘an act of desperation’
-
2 Chinese nationals arrested after R2.4m abalone bust in Milnerton
-
Man arrested for allegedly abducting 40 children in Joburg
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.