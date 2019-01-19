Popular Topics
Manhunt continues for more suspects after robbery at Menzi Primary

Several items were stolen from the million rand facility, including over projectors and three desktop computers.

A bird's eye view of Menzi Primary School in Ekurhuleni. Picture: @GPDID/Twitter.
A bird's eye view of Menzi Primary School in Ekurhuleni. Picture: @GPDID/Twitter.
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are still on the lookout for the rest of the stolen electronic equipment from the Menzi Primary School in Tsakane after arresting four suspects in connection with the crime on Friday.

The state-of-the-art-primary school was robbed days after Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi opened the facility in Tsakane.

Several items were stolen from the million rand facility, including over projectors and three desktop computers.
Friday’s arrests led to the recovery of 22 tablets and three laptops.

The robbers were nabbed at a store in the Johannesburg city centre through an intelligence operation led by the Ekurhuleni police service.

The police's Kay Makhubele says the investigation continues.

“This continues as the possibility of more arrests can not be ruled out. Police are searching for the remaining stolen items. We appeal to community members to assist police, so that we can arrest the suspects and recover stolen property.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

