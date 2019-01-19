Man arrested for allegedly abducting 40 children in Joburg

The children have allegedly been living in dire conditions and have been paying monthly fees of up to R3,500 to attend the academy.

JOHANNESBURG – A man has been arrested after allegedly abducting at least 40 children and keeping them at a church in the Johannesburg inner city.

It's understood the boys were recruited by the man to attend a soccer academy.

The children have allegedly been living in dire conditions and have been paying monthly fees of up to R3,500 to attend the academy.

One of the boys has been raped reportedly by the coach.

Police issued three warrants of arrest against the man.