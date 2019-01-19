Maimane makes big election promise on employment

Mmusi Maimane visited the Klein Karoo town of Oudtshoorn on Saturday during a voter registration rally.

CAPE TOWN - With election day mere months away, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says by registering to vote for his party, South Africans will be registering to ensure a job in every home.

The last voter registration weekend takes place on 26 and 27 January, ahead of this year's much-anticipated national elections.

Maimane has promised Oudtshoorn residents the party has a plan to ensure that every household in South Africa has an employed person.

The party has placed job creation at the top of its priority list.

Maimane says the Western Cape's expanded unemployment rate of 23.7% is a full 13 percentage points lower than the national average of 37.3%.

The DA took over the reins from the ANC at the troubled Oudtshoorn Municipality in 2016.

The municipality was placed under administration in July 2015 following several investigations into alleged financial mismanagement, corruption and fraud.

The DA-led municipality has since managed to improve the entity's financial situation.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)