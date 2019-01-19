Maimane makes big election promise on employment
Mmusi Maimane visited the Klein Karoo town of Oudtshoorn on Saturday during a voter registration rally.
CAPE TOWN - With election day mere months away, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says by registering to vote for his party, South Africans will be registering to ensure a job in every home.
Maimane visited the Klein Karoo town of Oudtshoorn on Saturday during a voter registration rally.
The last voter registration weekend takes place on 26 and 27 January, ahead of this year's much-anticipated national elections.
Maimane has promised Oudtshoorn residents the party has a plan to ensure that every household in South Africa has an employed person.
The party has placed job creation at the top of its priority list.
Maimane says the Western Cape's expanded unemployment rate of 23.7% is a full 13 percentage points lower than the national average of 37.3%.
The DA took over the reins from the ANC at the troubled Oudtshoorn Municipality in 2016.
The municipality was placed under administration in July 2015 following several investigations into alleged financial mismanagement, corruption and fraud.
The DA-led municipality has since managed to improve the entity's financial situation.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
DA billboard labelled ‘an act of desperation’
-
#StateCapture secretary, Motsoeneng & ANC implicated in Agrizzi testimony
-
Zondo to appoint acting secretary for state capture commission
-
Brian Molefe: 'It's unfortunate that Popo Molefe revealed info about summons'
-
DA to begin search for suitable candidate to replace Msimanga
-
ANC won't be drawn on #StateCapture allegations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.