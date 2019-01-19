Popular Topics
Lesufi hopes police will trace all stolen school equipment

Equipment worth thousands of rands was stolen at the Menzi primary school in Tsakane this week during a robbery.

The new Menzi Primary School in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng. Picture: @GPDID/Twitter
The new Menzi Primary School in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng. Picture: @GPDID/Twitter
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he hopes authorities will be able to trace all the equipment stolen at a newly built smart school in Ekurhuleni.

Equipment worth thousands of rands was stolen at the Menzi primary school in Tsakane this week during a robbery.

On Friday, police made a breakthrough arresting four suspects.

The robbers were handcuffed at a store in the Johannesburg CBD where the stolen items were being sold.

Police also recovered some of the stolen devices including tablets and laptops.

Lesufi has thanked the community of Tsakane for heeding his call and working with authorities to track down the perpetrators.

“We’re pleased that we’ve found something that may lead to that. The numbers are still minimal, but we’re hopeful that when the police finish questioning the suspects, they will lead that will finally allow us to get all the equipment that was stolen from that school.”

