Lesufi hopes police will trace all stolen school equipment
Equipment worth thousands of rands was stolen at the Menzi primary school in Tsakane this week during a robbery.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he hopes authorities will be able to trace all the equipment stolen at a newly built smart school in Ekurhuleni.
Equipment worth thousands of rands was stolen at the Menzi primary school in Tsakane this week during a robbery.
On Friday, police made a breakthrough arresting four suspects.
The robbers were handcuffed at a store in the Johannesburg CBD where the stolen items were being sold.
Police also recovered some of the stolen devices including tablets and laptops.
Lesufi has thanked the community of Tsakane for heeding his call and working with authorities to track down the perpetrators.
“We’re pleased that we’ve found something that may lead to that. The numbers are still minimal, but we’re hopeful that when the police finish questioning the suspects, they will lead that will finally allow us to get all the equipment that was stolen from that school.”
BREAKING NEWS!! School equipment stolen from #MenziPrimary found in this shop, Cnr Mooi and Helen Joseph Street, Johannesburg @Lesufi @GautengProvince @Steve_Mabona @abengtsonmali @DBE_SA @ElijahMhlanga pic.twitter.com/jdcefH1jcY— Gauteng Education (@EducationGP) January 18, 2019
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 18 January 2019
-
Zondo in process of appointing acting secretary for state capture
-
#StateCapture secretary, Motsoeneng & ANC implicated in Agrizzi testimony
-
Man arrested for allegedly abducting 40 children in Joburg
-
Brian Molefe: 'It's unfortunate that Popo Molefe revealed info about summons'
-
Bodies of 2 more South Africans found in Mozambique
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.