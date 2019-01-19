KZN police investigate murder case after Islamic cleric shot dead

It's understood Moulana Bilal Amla was seated in his car outside the King Edward Hospital when he was accosted by unknown suspects.

JOHANNESBURG – Police are investigating a case of murder and hijacking after an Islamic cleric was shot dead in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Amla was apparently visiting someone at the hospital when the incident occurred.

Police say the suspects fatally shot Amla in the chest before fleeing the scene in his car.

Spokesperson Thembeka Mbele says no arrests have been made.

“There are cases of murder and hijacking that have been opened with Umlilo Police Station for an investigation. This is after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed while seated outside one of the hospitals in Durban.

“He was accosted by unknown suspects who shot at him and took his vehicle and fled the scene. The matter is still under investigation.”

Mbele says Amla's car has not yet been recovered.