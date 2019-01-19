KZN police investigate murder case after Islamic cleric shot dead

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
Go

KZN police investigate murder case after Islamic cleric shot dead

It's understood Moulana Bilal Amla was seated in his car outside the King Edward Hospital when he was accosted by unknown suspects.

A police van. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
A police van. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police are investigating a case of murder and hijacking after an Islamic cleric was shot dead in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

It's understood Moulana Bilal Amla was seated in his car outside the King Edward Hospital when he was accosted by unknown suspects.

Amla was apparently visiting someone at the hospital when the incident occurred.

Police say the suspects fatally shot Amla in the chest before fleeing the scene in his car.

Spokesperson Thembeka Mbele says no arrests have been made.

“There are cases of murder and hijacking that have been opened with Umlilo Police Station for an investigation. This is after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed while seated outside one of the hospitals in Durban.

“He was accosted by unknown suspects who shot at him and took his vehicle and fled the scene. The matter is still under investigation.”

Mbele says Amla's car has not yet been recovered.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA