Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott could marry 'soon'

LONDON - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott could get "married soon", according to sources who say the couple are "really happy".

The 21-year-old reality star and the Sicko Mode rapper - who have 11-month-old daughter Stormi together - are reportedly thinking about tying the knot, but sources say Kylie is being "cautious" about the idea because she's seen her sisters go through failed marriages in the past.

An insider said: "Travis and Kylie are looking to get married soon, [but Kylie is] taking marriage at a more cautious pace after seeing her sisters' past relationships fail."

Despite her reservations, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to be confident that her relationship with 26-year-old Travis could stand the test of marriage.

Speaking to People magazine, the source added: "Things are in a great place with Travis. They're always together and just really happy."

The news comes after Jenner recently fuelled speculation she and Scott have gotten engaged, after she took to social media to share a photo from the holidays where she can be seen sporting a diamond ring on her finger.

Scott, meanwhile, recently spoke about how he'd like for them to get married "soon" but he wanted to "propose in a fire way" first.

He said: "We was just two kids, f---ing around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don't know if it's real or a fling. Then the second week you're like, 'Whoa, I'm still talking to her, she's responding, I'm responding. We ain't run out of a thing to say.' And it got to a point where I was like, 'I need her with me to operate. She's that one.' We'll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up - I gotta propose in a fire way."