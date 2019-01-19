Gang violence claims another life in CT
The victim was shot and killed in Agste Laan on Friday night.
CAPE TOWN - Gang violence has claimed the life of yet another person in the Valhalla Park community.
The victim was shot and killed in Agste Laan on Friday night. It's believed gunmen targeted the deceased after he attempted to mediate a truce between rival gangs.
The Bishop Lavis community policing forum's Graham Lindhorst: “I actually had a discussion yesterday and we were going to meet on Monday to see how we can take this process forward. It’s unfortunate. I think he was lured into that area and then they shot at him.”
The neighbouring communities of Valhalla Park, Bishop Lavis and Bonteheuwel have seen a spike in several gang related shootings since the beginning of last month.
Earlier this week, a woman was struck in the head by a stray bullet while travelling on a bus in the region.
In Bonteheuwel, scores of children witnessed a drive-by shooting while making their way to Boundary Primary School where a suspected gangster was shot in the leg.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
